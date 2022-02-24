Overview

Dr. Ivan Rascon-Aguilar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Rascon-Aguilar works at Florida Digestive Health Specialists in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.