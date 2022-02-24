Dr. Ivan Rascon-Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rascon-Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Rascon-Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivan Rascon-Aguilar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Rascon-Aguilar works at
Locations
-
1
Bradenton Gastroenterology1886 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 794-1980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rascon-Aguilar?
He is very knowledgeable, caring and thorough. Excellent doctor
About Dr. Ivan Rascon-Aguilar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1750357174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rascon-Aguilar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rascon-Aguilar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rascon-Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rascon-Aguilar works at
Dr. Rascon-Aguilar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rascon-Aguilar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rascon-Aguilar speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rascon-Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rascon-Aguilar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rascon-Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rascon-Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.