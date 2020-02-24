See All General Surgeons in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Ivan Rosado, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (21)
Map Pin Small Altamonte Springs, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ivan Rosado, MD

Dr. Ivan Rosado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Rosado works at Florida Surgical Group P.A. in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosado's Office Locations

    Florida Surgical Group P.A.
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 323, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 830-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Hyperparathyroidism

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 24, 2020
    Dr. Rosado performed a total thyroidectomy for me on February 14, 2020. In the time since the surgery was completed, I have had no complications. I have not had to take any pain medications after the surgery. My voice was not impacted by the surgery. I can highly recommend Dr. Rosado for his patience, professionalism, kindness and ability.
    Sean Sherman — Feb 24, 2020
    About Dr. Ivan Rosado, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831164714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Rosado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosado works at Florida Surgical Group P.A. in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosado’s profile.

    Dr. Rosado has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

