Dr. Ivan Rosado, MD
Dr. Ivan Rosado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Florida Surgical Group P.A.661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 323, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 830-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Dr. Rosado performed a total thyroidectomy for me on February 14, 2020. In the time since the surgery was completed, I have had no complications. I have not had to take any pain medications after the surgery. My voice was not impacted by the surgery. I can highly recommend Dr. Rosado for his patience, professionalism, kindness and ability.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Dr. Rosado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosado has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosado speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosado.
