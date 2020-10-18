See All General Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Ivan Zendejas-Ruiz, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ivan Zendejas-Ruiz, MD

Dr. Ivan Zendejas-Ruiz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Sevier Valley Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz works at Canyon Surgical in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Liver Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Murray
    5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 650, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Sevier Valley Hospital
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ileus
Liver Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Ileus
Liver Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open

Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cyst Marsupialization Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Liver Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Partial Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Total Left Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Total Right Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Trisegmentectomy Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2020
    This man saved my wife's life. It's a simple as that. She should have died. She had a tumor the size of a baseball. It was lodged in a place that was almost impossible to get to. And he pulled it off like a champ. If you have any loved one in dire need of rescuing, obviously nothing can be guaranteed, but your chances are going to be much better with this man. We will be indebted to this man for the rest of our lives for saving the life of this precious, sweet wife, daughter, sister, cousin, friend, and kind neighbour.
    Geoff Bovey — Oct 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ivan Zendejas-Ruiz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760542054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Zendejas-Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz works at Canyon Surgical in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz’s profile.

    Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz has seen patients for Ileus, Liver Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

