Overview of Dr. Ivan Sabio, MD

Dr. Ivan Sabio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.



Dr. Sabio works at Inova Medical Group - Old Town in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Waldorf, MD and Dumfries, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.