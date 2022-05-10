See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Ivan Samcam, MD

Emergency Medicine
9 years of experience

Dr. Ivan Samcam, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from University of Florida, Gainesville and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Samcam works at Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists
    Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists
8255 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 437-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 10, 2022
    May 10, 2022
Dr. Samcam has provided me significant pain relief compared to when I first saw him. He does take his time trying to pinpoint the exact cause of your pain before doing any procedures, which can delay pain relief. Additionally, he is geared more towards procedures versus medications. But that's a sign of a good doctor. I've had RFA and CESI performed by Dr. Samcam with no problems after, just increased pain relief. I highly recommend.
KW — May 10, 2022
    KW — May 10, 2022
    About Dr. Ivan Samcam, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Orlando Regional Healthcare
    • Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Samcam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samcam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samcam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samcam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samcam works at Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Samcam’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Samcam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samcam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samcam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samcam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

