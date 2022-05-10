Dr. Ivan Samcam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samcam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Samcam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivan Samcam, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from University of Florida, Gainesville and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Samcam works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists8255 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 437-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samcam has provided me significant pain relief compared to when I first saw him. He does take his time trying to pinpoint the exact cause of your pain before doing any procedures, which can delay pain relief. Additionally, he is geared more towards procedures versus medications. But that's a sign of a good doctor. I've had RFA and CESI performed by Dr. Samcam with no problems after, just increased pain relief. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Ivan Samcam, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194131730
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samcam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samcam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samcam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samcam speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Samcam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samcam.
