Dr. Ivan Stoev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ivan Stoev, MD
Dr. Ivan Stoev, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Stoev works at
Dr. Stoev's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Hills Medical Center397 Wallace Rd Ste 303 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 320-0007Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stoev handled my needs quickly and in ernest. He is kind, compassionate and explains things well. I would definitely go to him again and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ivan Stoev, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1730119595
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Barnes/Wash U
- Barnes-Wash U|Washington University School Of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoev works at
Dr. Stoev speaks Bulgarian.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.