Dr. Ivan Tarkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Tarkin works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.