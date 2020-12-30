Dr. Ivan Turpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Turpin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ivan Turpin, MD
Dr. Ivan Turpin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah - M.D. and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Turpin's Office Locations
-
1
Ivan Turpin MD1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 605, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 997-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel that Dr Turpin is an expert and a professional. He did agreat job with my reconstruction surgery! I highly recommend Dr Turpin!
About Dr. Ivan Turpin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - UCLA/Harbor General Hospital
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of Utah - M.D.
- University of Utah - BS in Molecular and Genetic Biology
- Plastic Surgery
