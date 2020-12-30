See All Plastic Surgeons in Orange, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (196)
Map Pin Small Orange, CA
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ivan Turpin, MD

Dr. Ivan Turpin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah - M.D. and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Turpin works at Ivan Turpin MD in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turpin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ivan Turpin MD
    1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 605, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 997-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 196 ratings
    Patient Ratings (196)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 30, 2020
    I feel that Dr Turpin is an expert and a professional. He did agreat job with my reconstruction surgery! I highly recommend Dr Turpin!
    Sharon L. — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Ivan Turpin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407815996
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery - UCLA/Harbor General Hospital
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    • University of Utah - M.D.
    • University of Utah - BS in Molecular and Genetic Biology
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Turpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turpin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    196 patients have reviewed Dr. Turpin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turpin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

