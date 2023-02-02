Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD
Overview of Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD
Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with OU Health - Edmond Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne's Office Locations
- 1 13904 QUAILBROOK DR, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 748-5950
- 2 920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5504
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wayne's office manager called and there was a miscommunication; $150 refunded to my account. She was extremely nice and I'm now reconsidering having him do both my wife and my facelift.
About Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University of Iowa
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wayne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayne.
