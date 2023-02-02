See All Otolaryngologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD

Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with OU Health - Edmond Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wayne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    13904 QUAILBROOK DR, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 748-5950
  2. 2
    920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-5504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - Edmond Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134198260
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Wayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wayne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.