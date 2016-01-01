Overview

Dr. Ivana Balic, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SVEUCILISTA U ZAGREBU / MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Balic works at Metro Psychiatry Inc / Optimum TMS in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Homicidal Ideation, Suicidal Ideation and Marijuana Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.