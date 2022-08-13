Overview

Dr. Ivane Chua, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Chua works at Infectious Disease in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.