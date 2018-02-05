Dr. Ivania Peralta-Kattengell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peralta-Kattengell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivania Peralta-Kattengell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ivania Peralta-Kattengell, MD
Dr. Ivania Peralta-Kattengell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Instituto Technologico De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.
Dr. Peralta-Kattengell works at
Dr. Peralta-Kattengell's Office Locations
El Paso Office1700 N Oregon St Ste 700, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- El Paso First Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to complement Dr. Peralta. We met her for the First time. She was very professional. My child was very comfortable with her highly recommend her office. Wait time wasnt no more then a hour in and out. Great staff and the office is very clean. Making a appointment was extremely easy
About Dr. Ivania Peralta-Kattengell, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1205916186
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical School
- Instituto Technologico De Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peralta-Kattengell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peralta-Kattengell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peralta-Kattengell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peralta-Kattengell works at
Dr. Peralta-Kattengell speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Peralta-Kattengell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peralta-Kattengell.
