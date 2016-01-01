Dr. Jose Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Vega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Vega, MD
Dr. Jose Vega, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Herdia. Lima, Peru and is affiliated with Haskell Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Vega works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vega's Office Locations
-
1
Hendrick Cancer Center2000 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Haskell Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vega?
About Dr. Jose Vega, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1992913461
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Herdia. Lima, Peru
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega works at
Dr. Vega has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vega speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.