Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD

Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. Vagliarsky works at Digestive Disease Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Vagliarsky's Office Locations

    Digestive Disease Center
    1408 Commercial Way, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-4455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Mar 15, 2020
    Dr. Vagliarsky is a very nice, professional and caring doctor. He creates a wonderful atmosphere for patients with his knowledge, experience, smile and laughter. I appreciate him a lot.
    Lilly Rousseva — Mar 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD
    About Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558324913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivaylo Vagliarsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vagliarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vagliarsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vagliarsky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vagliarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vagliarsky works at Digestive Disease Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vagliarsky’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vagliarsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vagliarsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vagliarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vagliarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

