Dr. Iven Young, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Endocrine Associate of West Village275 7th Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 675-9332
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
I have recommended many people to Dr. Young over the years. He saved my life and I have been a patient for thirty years. He is smart, skilled, conservative in his treatment, and compassionate.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 64 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- New York Va Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Greek and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.