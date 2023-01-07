See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Franklin, WI
Dr. Ivica Boban, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivica Boban, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Franklin, WI. 

Dr. Boban works at Ascension Medical Group in Franklin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group
    9969 S 27th St Fl 2, Franklin, WI 53132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 325-4950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
  • Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ivica Boban, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184855611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivica Boban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boban works at Ascension Medical Group in Franklin, WI. View the full address on Dr. Boban’s profile.

    Dr. Boban has seen patients for Proteinuria, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Boban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

