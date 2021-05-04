Overview of Dr. Ivo Anguelov, MD

Dr. Ivo Anguelov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They completed their residency with Norwalk Hospital



Dr. Anguelov works at Georgetown Mmorl Hsptl Hsptlst in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.