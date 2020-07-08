See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Ivo Pestana, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Map Pin Small Coral Springs, FL
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ivo Pestana, MD

Dr. Ivo Pestana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Pestana works at Pestana and Pestana, M.D., P.A. in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pestana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pestana and Pestana, M.D., P.A.
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 201, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 755-8844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Had Rhinoplasty surgery four years, and could not be more pleased. The staff and Dr. Pestana were more than pleasant and very knowledgeable. When I got my cast off, I would show up to his office, and the front office staff, would allow me to speak with Nancy and Dr. Pestana, without an appointment. Highly recommend this physician and office. I have sent five friends to have this procedure and everyone has been happy.
    Cara — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Ivo Pestana, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942258645
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Med Center
    Internship
    • Berkshire Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Cartagena, Cartagena Colombia
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivo Pestana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pestana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pestana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pestana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pestana works at Pestana and Pestana, M.D., P.A. in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pestana’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pestana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pestana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pestana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pestana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

