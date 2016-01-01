Overview

Dr. Ivonne Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.