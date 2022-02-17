Dr. Ivor Nazareth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazareth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivor Nazareth, MD
Dr. Ivor Nazareth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste P311, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Have been seeing Dr. Nazareth for 15 years. He is the VERY BEST Doctor. Doctors don’t come any better then him.
- Neurology
- English
- New York Medical College
- University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College
- Neurology
