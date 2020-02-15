See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Ivor Nugent, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ivor Nugent, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Nugent works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6498
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 15, 2020
    Dr. Nugent was extremely thorough and informative. Addressed all my concerns and gave me proper guidance to keep on track to get back in the gym.
    Anthony — Feb 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ivor Nugent, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Male
    • 1689675928
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente Med Grp
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    • Harlem Hosp Ctr-Columbia U
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital South

    Dr. Ivor Nugent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nugent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nugent works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nugent’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nugent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nugent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nugent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

