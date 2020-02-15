Overview of Dr. Ivor Nugent, MD

Dr. Ivor Nugent, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Nugent works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.