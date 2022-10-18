See All Dermatologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO

Dermatology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO is a Dermatologist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mitchell Anolik, MD
Dr. Mitchell Anolik, MD
4.0 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Adel Haque, MD
Dr. Adel Haque, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    1 Summit Square Ctr Ste 201, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 987-5665
  2. 2
    DeRosa Dermatology
    1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd # 201, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 542-0655

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Derosa?

    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr. Derosa is not only thorough, she is informative and very pleasant. She made me feel very comfortable. The office staff is also friendly and if you have an issue, you don't have to wait forever fo an apt. As I nurse and patient, I HIGHLY recommend!
    GayleRN — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Derosa to family and friends

    Dr. Derosa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Derosa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO.

    About Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083935084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Aria Health
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derosa has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ivy Derosa, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.