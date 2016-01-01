Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD
Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach303 N Clyde Morris Blvd # 8E, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Halifax Health Brooks Rehabilitation - Physician Practice311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 120, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 DirectionsMonday9:30am - 4:00pmTuesday9:30am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optimum HealthCare
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ivy Garcia, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1912412578
Education & Certifications
- Ponce University Hospital|University Hospital San Vicente De Paul
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
Dr. Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.