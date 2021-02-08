Dr. Ivy-Joan Madu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivy-Joan Madu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivy-Joan Madu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Madu works at
Locations
Plastic Surg Assoc of Orange C1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 610, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 639-1815Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Diabetes Associates Medical Group1234 W Chapman Ave Ste 205, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 639-1815
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Madu's since 2007. She's a great doctor, and extremely kind. I wouldn't have another endocrinologist. I would give her 10 stars if I could. Through the years, there have been bumps in the road with staff, but that seems to be solved now, and she was on time to the minute for our last visit.
About Dr. Ivy-Joan Madu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1710988662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madu works at
Dr. Madu has seen patients for Obesity, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Madu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madu.
