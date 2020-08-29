See All Dermatologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Ivy Lee, MD

Dermatology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivy Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lee works at Pasadena Premier Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pasadena Premier Dermatology
    960 E Green St Ste 330, Pasadena, CA 91106 (626) 449-4207

Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash

Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Brittle Hair - Mental Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chemical-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
UVB Box Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat UVB Box
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 29, 2020
    Excellent, had been a patient of Dr. Dennnholz on the same office for years and started seeing Dr. 2 years ago She is amazing in every way, profession, intelligent and interested. Couldn't be happier with anyone.
    Barbara Rogers — Aug 29, 2020
    About Dr. Ivy Lee, MD

    Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Georgetown University-Washington Hospital Center
    Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Stanford University
