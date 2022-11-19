Overview of Dr. Ivy McQuirter, MD

Dr. Ivy McQuirter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.



Dr. McQuirter works at Alan Graff MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.