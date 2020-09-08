Overview of Dr. Iwona Podzielinski, MD

Dr. Iwona Podzielinski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Podzielinski works at Parkview Cancer Institute in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.