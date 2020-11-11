See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Bethpage, NY
Dr. Iwona Rawinis, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Iwona Rawinis, MD

Dr. Iwona Rawinis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bethpage, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop - University Hospital

Dr. Rawinis works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rawinis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage
    185 Central Ave Fl 1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 758-8600
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates
    4271 Hempstead Tpke Ste 1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 758-8600
  3. 3
    NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates
    173 Mineola Blvd Ste 305, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 633-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 11, 2020
    Doctor Rowinis is always caring and spends time helping you with your concerns!
    Richard Terrone — Nov 11, 2020
    About Dr. Iwona Rawinis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386682235
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iwona Rawinis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawinis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rawinis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rawinis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rawinis has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawinis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawinis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawinis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawinis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawinis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

