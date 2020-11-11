Overview of Dr. Iwona Rawinis, MD

Dr. Iwona Rawinis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bethpage, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop - University Hospital



Dr. Rawinis works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.