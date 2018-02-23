Dr. Iwuozo Obilo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iwuozo Obilo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iwuozo Obilo, MD
Dr. Iwuozo Obilo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Obilo's Office Locations
1
Hmh Hospitals Corporation30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 455-7980MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Jennie Kats MD210 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 384-1664
3
Obilo Pediatric Associate PC21 Chestnut St, Spring Valley, NY 10977 Directions (845) 285-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took my sons to Dr. Obilo for emergency visits- Dr.Obilo is a wonderful, caring, knowledgeable doctor. Someone you can always trust with your children’s medical care. His staff is also friendly and efficient
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1538103825
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
- Universidad Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Escuela De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obilo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obilo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Obilo speaks Bengali and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Obilo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obilo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.