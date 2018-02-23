Overview of Dr. Iwuozo Obilo, MD

Dr. Iwuozo Obilo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Obilo works at Hmh Hospitals Corporation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Spring Valley, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.