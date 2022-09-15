Overview

Dr. Iyad Al-Husein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Al-Husein works at Comprehensive Care Medical LLC in Warner Robins, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.