Oncology
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Iyad Alnahhas, MS

Dr. Iyad Alnahhas, MS is an Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Damascus Faculty of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Alnahhas works at Jefferson Cancer Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alnahhas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Cancer Center
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Neurology Associates of Jefferson
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Iyad Alnahhas, MS

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1922428333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Damascus Faculty of Human Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iyad Alnahhas, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnahhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alnahhas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alnahhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alnahhas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnahhas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alnahhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alnahhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

