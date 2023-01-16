Dr. Iyad Hamarneh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamarneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iyad Hamarneh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iyad Hamarneh, MD
Dr. Iyad Hamarneh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.
Dr. Hamarneh works at
Dr. Hamarneh's Office Locations
Arizona Oncology Associates, PC3188 N Windsong Dr Ste A, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 775-9430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Prescott - Medical Oncology, Hematology, & Radiation Oncology1100 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 776-1040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamarneh IS amazing!! Having cancer sucks and Dr Hamarneh listens to your questions, answers them expertly and gives exceptional advice. Not once has he ever made me feel like I was crazy when I bring up things I have read about, he explains thoroughly why or why not you should do something. I feel like I am getting the best care with Dr Hamarneh and the team at Arizona Oncology.
About Dr. Iyad Hamarneh, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1427268259
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Health Care
- University Of Iowa Health Care
- King Hussein Cancer Center
- University of Jordan
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
