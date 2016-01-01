See All Cardiologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Iyad Isseh, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Iyad Isseh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. 

Dr. Isseh works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Fairfax, VA and Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Fairfax Hospital
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 507-1026
    Inova Health Care Services
    8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 408, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 780-9014
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    8081 Innovation Park Dr # 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-2900
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    21785 Filigree Ct Ste 203, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 492-0709
    Inova Medical Group - Heart Failure
    1600 N Beauregard St Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 776-6453

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Thoracentesis
Anemia
Thoracentesis

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Iyad Isseh, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
