Overview

Dr. Iyad Jamali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Jamali works at Kadlec Clinic in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.