Dr. Iyad Nader, MD
Overview of Dr. Iyad Nader, MD
Dr. Iyad Nader, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital of Brooklyn
Dr. Nader works at
Dr. Nader's Office Locations
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-4136
Northwell Health1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-8200
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Iyad Nader, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nader accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nader works at
Dr. Nader has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nader.
