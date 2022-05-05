Dr. Iyad Rashdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iyad Rashdan, MD
Overview
Dr. Iyad Rashdan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Rashdan works at
Locations
-
1
HeartPlace Southlake1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 250, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (682) 223-9112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
HeartPlace HEB1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 301, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-9970Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashdan?
Dr. Rashdan is attentive; I have never felt rushed in his office. He is very qualified and listens to his patients, is proactive in his care and probably saved my life. I would recommend him to any family and friends as needed.
About Dr. Iyad Rashdan, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1811955123
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Ste Justine Univ De Montreal|Universite de Montreal|University of Oklahoma|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Dreux General Hospital|Pitie-Salpetriere|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Damascus Univ. School of Medicine|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashdan works at
Dr. Rashdan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rashdan speaks Arabic and French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.