Dr. Iyad Rashdan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Rashdan works at HeartPlace in Southlake, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.