Dr. Iyad Saidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iyad Saidi, MD
Dr. Iyad Saidi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Saidi works at
Dr. Saidi's Office Locations
Metropolitan Ear Nose and Throat6355 Walker Ln, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 313-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Saidi , thanks , you are a great doctor , making world a better place . GREAT DOCTOR like you and your team especially Kevin deserve recognition. Your compassion, dedication, bravery and ongoing commitment to excellence are appreciated and valued and so are you. THANK YOU! See you in next 10 months
About Dr. Iyad Saidi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- University Of Maryland
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saidi has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saidi speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Saidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.