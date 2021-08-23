Overview of Dr. Izabela Krakowiak Colasacco, DO

Dr. Izabela Krakowiak Colasacco, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Krakowiak Colasacco works at RIVERBEND MEDICAL GROUP in Chicopee, MA with other offices in Enfield, CT and Springfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.