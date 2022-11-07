See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Izabela Musial, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (27)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Izabela Musial, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SWEDISH AMERICAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Musial works at Advanced Clinical Practitioners LLC in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Clinical Practitioners LLC
    20823 N Cave Creek Rd Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 578-6442
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Thyroid Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Helen Rahn — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Izabela Musial, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1659313070
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SWEDISH AMERICAN HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Musial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musial works at Advanced Clinical Practitioners LLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Musial’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Musial. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musial.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

