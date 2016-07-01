Overview

Dr. Izabela Riffe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Riffe works at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.