Overview of Dr. Izabela Shaw, MD

Dr. Izabela Shaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baroda Med Coll.



Dr. Shaw works at Valrico Medical Clinic in Brandon, FL with other offices in Valrico, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.