Overview of Dr. Izabela Witczak, MD

Dr. Izabela Witczak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4 and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Witczak works at North County Health Services in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.