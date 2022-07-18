Overview of Dr. Izabella Verbitsky, MD

Dr. Izabella Verbitsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Verbitsky works at Emory at Tucker Primary Care (Lavista Road) in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.