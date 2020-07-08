Dr. Izdean Mufleh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mufleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Izdean Mufleh, DO
Overview of Dr. Izdean Mufleh, DO
Dr. Izdean Mufleh, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Mufleh works at
Dr. Mufleh's Office Locations
-
1
Proactive Medical Care2499 Glades Rd Ste 305A, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 486-1449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mufleh?
Never seen a doctor as thorough as Dr. Mufleh is, will be coming back
About Dr. Izdean Mufleh, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1053707604
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mufleh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mufleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mufleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mufleh works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mufleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mufleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mufleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mufleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.