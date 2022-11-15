Overview

Dr. Izi Obokhare, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Obokhare works at Texas Tech Physicians - Surgery in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.