See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD

Ophthalmology
1.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD

Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.

Dr. Yamamoto works at Hawaii Eye Clinic Inc. in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Wahiawa, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD
Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD
4.9 (1434)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Peterson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Peterson, MD
4.9 (101)
View Profile

Dr. Yamamoto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hawaii Eye Clinic Inc.
    1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1910, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 943-7000
  2. 2
    Hawaiian Eye Center
    606 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI 96786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 621-8448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kuakini Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yamamoto?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yamamoto to family and friends

    Dr. Yamamoto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yamamoto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD.

    About Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447465869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamamoto has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Izumi Yamamoto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.