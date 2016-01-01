Dr. Elhage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izzeldeen Elhage, MD
Overview of Dr. Izzeldeen Elhage, MD
Dr. Izzeldeen Elhage, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Elhage works at
Dr. Elhage's Office Locations
-
1
West Oaks Hospital6500 Hornwood Dr, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 778-5222
-
2
Behavioral Hospital of Bellaire5314 Dashwood Dr, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (267) 307-7251
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Izzeldeen Elhage, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710025515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Elhage works at
Dr. Elhage has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Homicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elhage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elhage. The overall rating for this provider is 1.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhage.
