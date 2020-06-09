Dr. Mansur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izzuddin Mansur, MD
Overview of Dr. Izzuddin Mansur, MD
Dr. Izzuddin Mansur, MD is an Urology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.
Dr. Mansur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mansur's Office Locations
-
1
Izzuddin Mansur MD49 Cleveland St Ste 220, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 707-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mansur?
O
About Dr. Izzuddin Mansur, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508828344
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansur works at
Dr. Mansur has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansur speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.