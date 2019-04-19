See All Cardiologists in Bellevue, WA
Super Profile

Dr. J Alan Heywood, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. J Alan Heywood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Heywood works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-2656
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid of Washington State
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. J Alan Heywood, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871513341
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital|University VT
    • Med Center Hospital Vt/University Vt|Med Ctr Hosp Vt/University Vt
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Alan Heywood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heywood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heywood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heywood works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Heywood’s profile.

    Dr. Heywood has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heywood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heywood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heywood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heywood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heywood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

