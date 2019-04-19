Dr. J Alan Heywood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heywood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Alan Heywood, MD
Dr. J Alan Heywood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Heywood works at
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
He did an amazing job curing my PVCs via ablation
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871513341
- Massachusetts General Hospital|University VT
- Med Center Hospital Vt/University Vt|Med Ctr Hosp Vt/University Vt
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
