Dr. J Barrett, DPM
Overview of Dr. J Barrett, DPM
Dr. J Barrett, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett's Office Locations
Drexel U Coll Med245 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-7000
Penn Ankle & Foot Care1719 Penn Ave Ste 202, Reading, PA 19609 Directions (610) 376-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had ben going to Dr. Barrett for a few years when we moved farther away from his office - but I would rather make the 20 mile trip for his care than to find another podiatrist closer to me
About Dr. J Barrett, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Ursinus College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
